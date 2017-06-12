Man Utd keeper David De Gea signs off for the summer

Otro pasito importante hacia #Rusia2018 💪🏻 Another important step in the road to Russia 2018! Modo holidays on! #WCQ pic.twitter.com/5ap3NsXZpo — David De Gea (@D_DeGea) June 11, 2017

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has taken to Twitter to officially signal the end of his 2016/17 season.

The 26-year-old was part of the Spain side that recorded a 1-2 win in Macedonia in a World Cup qualifier yesterday evening.

After the victory, which De Gea described as being another important step towards qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the United star announced that he was now in holiday mode. United supporters will be hoping he doesn’t go into transfer mode any time soon.