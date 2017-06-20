Man Utd linked with Joe Hart transfer

Manchester United will move to sign goalkeeper Joe Hart from rivals Manchester City if David De Gea leaves this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph .

United boss Jose Mourinho is said to have a genuine interest in the England international, who has fallen out of favour at the Etihad Stadium since Pep Guardiola took charge last summer.

Hart, aged 30, is viewed as a possible replacement for De Gea. The Spain international has been strongly linked with a return to his hometown with Real Madrid. Uncertainty over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has increased speculation over a part-exchange deal involving De Gea.

Despite him having no future at City under Guardiola, Hart’s prospective crosstown move is unlikely to be his club’s preferred option.

West Ham United are also said to be interested in signing him. A transfer to the London Stadium would be far less controversial for all parties, but would mean Hart going without Champions League football for a second consecutive season.