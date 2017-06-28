Man Utd linked with Marten de Roon

Middlesbrough midfielder Marten de Roon is a transfer target for Manchester United, according to Italian website Tutto Mercato Web.

The two-cap Netherlands international, aged 26, joined Boro from Italian side Atalanta last summer for a club record £12m. But he is tipped to moved on this summer as the Teessiders look to generate some money after their relegation from the Premier League.

A return to Italy is touted as an option. Lazio are reported to be interested, while Atalanta want to bring De Roon back to the club after just one season away.

But the Red Devils are also said to want the midfielder. A fee of £8.8m is mentioned in the report.

Aitor Karanka, who brought De Roon to the Riverside Stadium last summer, is a close friend of United boss Jose Mourinho and served as his assistant manager at Real Madrid.

De Roon started his career at Sparta Rotterdam and played for Heerenveen before joining Atalanta in 2015.