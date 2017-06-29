Man Utd man rejects transfer talk

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has taken to his Twitter account to dismiss speculation that he is leaving the club this summer.

Reports in the media suggested the France international would be asking for a transfer and that United boss Jose Mourinho did not intend to stand in his way.

But Martial wrote on social media that the rumours are false.

Les rumeurs sont fausses 🔴 — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) June 28, 2017

The 21-year-old joined United from Monaco in a £36m deal in the summer 2015 transfer window. He established himself as one of Europe’s hottest talents in his debut season at Old Trafford, but endured a tough second campaign under Mourinho last term.