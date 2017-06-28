Man Utd new boy’s girlfriend already complaining about the weather

The girlfriend of Manchester United’s summer signing Victor Lindelof has already begun moaning about the weather.

Maja Nilsson wrote on Instagram that she would need to buy umbrellas before moving to the UK in August.

Things to buy before moving in August, umbrellas ☔️✅ A post shared by Maja Nilsson (@majaenilsson) on Jun 27, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

Nilsson has been living with Lindelof in the Portuguese capital Lisbon, where he played for Benfica.

Worryingly for United fans, Nilsson’s umbrella observation was on the basis of a holiday in London: she is yet to experience proper Manchester rain!