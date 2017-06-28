 Skip to main content

Man Utd new boy’s girlfriend already complaining about the weather

The girlfriend of Manchester United’s summer signing Victor Lindelof has already begun moaning about the weather.

Maja Nilsson wrote on Instagram that she would need to buy umbrellas before moving to the UK in August.

Things to buy before moving in August, umbrellas ☔️✅

A post shared by Maja Nilsson (@majaenilsson) on

Nilsson has been living with Lindelof in the Portuguese capital Lisbon, where he played for Benfica.

Worryingly for United fans, Nilsson’s umbrella observation was on the basis of a holiday in London: she is yet to experience proper Manchester rain!

Related News

Alvaro Morata breaks off honeymoon to push through Man Utd transfer

Victor Lindelof With His Pint

Photo: Man Utd signing hits the pub

Alvaro Morata’s wife follows Man Utd on Instagram

More Articles

Spurs want Cedric Soares

Alvaro Morata breaks off honeymoon to push through Man Utd transfer

Photo: Man Utd signing hits the pub