Man Utd push ahead with Fabinho deal

Manchester United are pressing on with plans to sign Monaco star Fabinho, according to The Independent.

The Brazilian can play in defensive midfield, so United’s impending signing of Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic was seen as a possible threat to his move to Old Trafford.

But United boss Jose Mourinho reportedly intends to deploy Fabinho in his other position, right-back, so he wants to proceed with the deal even if Matic joins.

Converted winger Antonio Valencia was United’s first-choice right-back last season. With understudy Matteo Darmian expected to move on this summer and Ashley Young sometimes filling in last term, Mourinho is keen to strengthen his options in that position.

Fabinho’s versatility in also being able to operate in midfield is a bonus for the United boss.

Matic is expected to arrive from Chelsea in a deal worth around £35m later this week. The Blues have lined up Fabinho’s Monaco team-mate Tiemoue Bakayoko as a replacement.