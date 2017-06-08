Man Utd set to make improved £60m bid for Alvaro Morata

Manchester United are preparing an improved £60m bid for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, according to The Guardian .

The Red Devils have already had an opening offer of £52m turned down by the Spanish and European champions.

Morata has become United boss Jose Mourinho’s top transfer target after Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann announced he would be staying at his current club due to their transfer ban.

United’s opening bid of €60m (£52.3m) and their second offer of €69m (£60m) both fall short of Madrid’s €90m valuation, but the Premier League side are said to be confident of convincing Los Blancos’ president Florentino Perez to accept a reduced fee in return for a sizeable chunk being paid in advance.

Morata, aged 24, came through the ranks at the Bernabeu before being sold to Juventus in 2014.

Madrid exercised a buy-back clause to re-sign him last summer for £30m.

He scored 20 goals in 43 games in all competitions last season, but was not a regular starter for Zinedine Zidane’s team.