Man Utd set to miss out on Ivan Perisic deal

Manchester United are set to have their hopes of signing Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic dashed, despite manager Jose Mourinho having earmarked him as a regular for next season.

The Daily Telegraph claims United have been hit by an improvement in Inter’s financial situation.

The Serie A side looked set to offload Perisic on the cheap in order to balance the books and avoid a €7m fine for breaching Uefa’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

United hoped to take advantage of the situation by bidding €30m (£26.5m) – half of Inter’s €60m valuation – and following up with a second offer of €32m (£28.1m).

The Italians informed United that they would not do business for less than €50m (£44m), but they may now be able to avoid selling Perisic entirely.

They are said to be optimistic of raising the €30m needed by offloading fringe player Gianluca Caprari, plus either Jonathan Biabiany, George Puscas or Andrea Ranocchia. They have already pocketed €9m from selling Ever Banega to Sevilla.