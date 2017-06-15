Man Utd signing Victor Lindelof’s farewell message to Benfica fans

Cara Família Benfiquista , gostaria de agradecer-vos do fundo do coração pelos magníficos 5 anos que passei convosco. Vesti a camisola com muito orgulho e, espero, ter-vos transmitido em todos os jogos e em todos os dias o meu sentimento. Foi um enorme prazer poder jogar para vocês. Sem duvida que estão num lugar muito especial no meu coração. A todos os meus companheiros e treinadores que tive ao longo destes anos , muito obrigado pela Vossa confiança e pela ajuda diária , que me permitiram tornar no homem e no jogador que sou hoje. A todos os que me ajudaram diariamente e a todos os que trabalham no Clube o meu enorme agradecimento. Obrigado SL Benfica!
Manchester United new boy Victor Lindelof has penned a farewell message to fans, players and coaches of his former club Benfica.
The Sweden international, aged 22, joined United from the Portuguese giants yesterday evening in a £31m deal.
He had spent five seasons at the Estadio da Luz, during which time he made 96 appearances for Benfica B and a further 73 appearances for the first team.
The morning after completing his move to Old Trafford, Lindelof addressed Benfica supporters on Instagram.
He wrote: “Dear Benfica Family, I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the magnificent 5 years I spent with you.
“I wore the shirt with pride and, I hope, you have seen in all my games and every day my feeling [for the club].
“It was a pleasure to be able to play for you. Without a doubt, you have a very special place in my heart.
“To all my team-mates and coaches throughout these years, thank you for your trust and help every day, which helped me become the man and the player I am today. To all those who helped me daily and all who work in the club, my enormous gratitude.
“Thank you SL Benfica.”