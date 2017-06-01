Man Utd and Spurs set to battle to sign Ryan Sessegnon

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are set to go head-to-head for the signing of Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon this summer, according to the Daily Mirror .

The 17-year-old is already a first-team regular at Craven Cottage and has been linked with moves to a host of Premier League clubs.

With the Liverpool Echo reporting that Liverpool have ended their interest in Sessegnon, it is two of English football’s other Champions League qualifiers who are the frontrunners to land the teenager.

The Echo’s report claims that Spurs are the favourites, but the Mirror’s article says that United boss Jose Mourinho is keen to add the left-back to his squad.

Sessegnon is reportedly viewed as a long-term option at Old Trafford and would be unlikely to establish himself as a starter in the near future.

He is yet to sign professional terms with Fulham, despite having made 25 Championship appearances last season, and would reportedly cost around £15m.