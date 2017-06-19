Man Utd star springs to defence of under-fire contract rebel

Donnarumma soon best in the 🌎 deserves only respect for all he's done until now 👊🏾 #forzaGigi — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) June 19, 2017

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has taken to Twitter to defend AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The 18-year-old Italy international has come in for severe criticism since it emerged that he had turned down the offer of a new contract at San Siro and indicated that he did not intend to do so.

The European Under-21 Championship game between Italy and Denmark was held up last night after fans threw fake money at Donnarumma.

In the wake of that incident, Pogba came to the youngster’s defence.

He wrote on Twitter: “Donnarumma soon best in the 🌎 deserves only respect for all he’s done until now.”

It is probably not a coincidence that Pogba shared agent Mino Raiola with Donnarumma.