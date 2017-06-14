Man Utd start 2017/18 campaign against West Ham

Manchester United start their 2017/18 Premier League season with a home game against West Ham United at Old Trafford on August 12.

They face an away trip to the Liberty Stadium on August 19 to play Swansea City in their next game.

Jose Mourinho’s side travel to Anfield to face fierce rivals Liverpool on October 14. The return fixture takes place at Old Trafford on March 10.

The home derby against Manchester City is on December 9, with the short trip to the Etihad Stadium coming on April 7.

United’s Boxing Day fixture sees them host Burnley at Old Trafford.

And a potentially tasty fixture has United playing Arsenal at home just three games from the end of the season.

The final fixture of the league campaign will also be at home. Watford are the visitors on that occasion.

All dates are subject to change for broadcast coverage.