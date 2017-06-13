Man Utd target Antoine Griezmann signs new Atletico Madrid contract

Manchester United’s hopes of signing Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann anytime soon have taken a severe hit after he signed a new contract running until June 2022.

The France international had been tipped to move to Old Trafford this summer, but signalled his intention to stay in Spain after Atletico were hit with a transfer ban that would prevent them signing a replacement if he did leave.

He has now formalised that commitment by putting pen to paper on a new long-term deal.

Spanish newspaper AS says the 26-year-old has received a sizeable pay rise in return for extending his stay at the club.

The deal effectively amounts to a one-year extension because his previous deal, which he signed 12 months ago, was already due to run until June 2021, so his loyalty through the transfer ban is being rewarded by his improved terms.

He joined Atletico from Real Socieded in 2014 and has scored 83 goals for the club in 160 appearances in all competitions since then.