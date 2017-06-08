Man Utd unlikely to offer new deal to Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is unlikely to get a new contract at the club, according to Sky Sports .

The Swedish star, aged 35, signed a one-year deal when he joined United on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Although the Red Devils have an option to extend the contract into a second season, they are set to pass on that opportunity.

Today’s report suggests that Ibrahimovic’s name will be included in a list of United players who are being released this summer, which will be published by the Premier League tomorrow.

His deal is due to expire on June 30.

Ibrahimovic is currently recovering from surgery on a serious knee ligament injury he suffered during the Europa League game against Anderlecht at Old Trafford and is expected to be sidelined until early 2018.

The article claims that the former Ajax, Barcelona, AC Milan and Inter Milan player’s preference is to remain with United.