Man Utd yet to bid for Alvaro Morata

Manchester United have not made a bid for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

Reports last week suggested that United had tabled a £70m offer for the Spain international and that Morata could be announced as their player early this week.

But it now seems those claims were wide of the mark. That’s if Madrid president Florentino Perez is to be believed.

Perez says he has not yet received any bids for players this summer. That means no offer for Morata from United or any of the many other teams credited with interest in him.

The Bernabeu chief told Onda Cero : “We have not received any offer either by Cristiano, Morata or James as they say in some media.”

Morata has just completed his first season back at Madrid since being re-signed from Juventus. The 24-year-old came through the ranks at the Bernabeu, making his first-team debut under current United boss Jose Mourinho.

He spent two seasons in Italy after being sold in 2014. But Madrid activated a buy-back clause last summer.