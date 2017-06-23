Matteo Darmian calls Jose Mourinho to push for Juventus transfer

Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian has put in a phone call to manager Jose Mourinho to ask him to push through a transfer to Juventus, according to The Sun .

The Italy international, who was signed by Mourinho’s predecessor Louis van Gaal, was not a regular starter last season and was restricted to just 18 Premier League appearances.

Darmian, aged 27, is unlikely to see his playing time increase next season and has appealed to Mourinho to let him join Juve to get more minutes ahead of next summer’s World Cup,

The Serie A champions reportedly want the former Torino man, who can play at right-back or left-back, to replace Manchester City-bound Dani Alves, whose contract has been cancelled.

Darmian has lobbied Mourinho, who would like to keep the player in his squad, to push for the move to go ahead. The deal would involve a season-long loan followed by the option of a £17.5m permanent transfer, which would be a £5m profit on what United paid for the full-back in 2015.