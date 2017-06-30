Mesut Ozil renews his Arsenal executive box

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has dropped a big hint that he intends to stay at the club next season by renewing his executive box at the Emirates Stadium, according to The Sun.

The Germany international has been stalling over a new contract with the Gunners. His current deal expires in June 2018 and Ozil has been tipped to move on this summer if a new deal cannot be agreed soon.

But the 28-year-old has made provisions for his friends and associates to be able to watch games at Arsenal next season by renewing his hospitality package with the club.

With contract talks ongoing, Arsenal fans will be hoping he renews that piece of paperwork in the near future, too.

The £42.5m signing from Real Madrid has reportedly been offered a deal worth almost £300,000-a-week to commit his future to the Gunners.

His representatives are said to be continuing to weigh up the options, thought there has not yet been serious interest from any other clubs.