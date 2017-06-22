Mohamed Salah’s brother says Liverpool move is done deal, hints at squad number

UPDATE: It’s official. Click here to see Mohamed Salah announce himself as a Liverpool player.

Mohamed Salah is officially a Liverpool player, according to his brother Nasr.

The younger Salah wrote on Facebook that his sibling’s transfer from Roma is “done 100%”.

He was immediately inundated with comments from friends offering their congratulations to the Salahs.

Nasr also used the number 11 as a hashtag, which is surely a reference to the squad number Mohamed has been given at Anfield.

That would mean a new number for Roberto Firmino, but the Brazilian might have been tempted to give up his number 11 if the number 9 vacated by Christian Benteke last season was offered to him.

Salah underwent a medical today and the completion of his £35m move from Roma was known to be imminent.

With the news already out, expect official confirmation from the club in the very near future.