Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool squad number confirmed

Liverpool have announced that new signing Mohamed Salah will wear the number 11 shirt for them next season.

That number is currently held by Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino, who has clearly been convinced to give up the jersey. It is possible he has been tempted by the offer of the number 9 shirt, which has been vacant since Christian Benteke left Anfield to sign for Crystal Palace.

Liverpool have now confirmed that Firmino will wear the number 9 shirt next season.]

Other than Firmino, Mark Walters, Jamie Redknapp, Vladimir Smicer, Robbie Fowler, Mark Gonzalez, Yossi Benayoun, Albert Riera, Maxi Rodriguez and Oussama Assaidi have all worn the number 11 jersey for Liverpool in the Premier League era.

Salah also wore the number 11 shirt for his previous club Roma. During his first spell in the Premier League, the Egypt international wore the number 22 jersey for Chelsea.

With their new home shirt now launched and available to pre-order, the Reds have wasted no time in making Salah’s squad number known for anyone hoping to get their replica kit personalised with his name and number.