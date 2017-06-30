Nathan Ake reacts to his move from Chelsea to Bournemouth

Bournemouth’s new signing Nathan Ake has been giving his thoughts on his move to the Vitality Stadium and reflecting on his time at former club Chelsea on social media.

Ake, aged 22, completed his £20m move from the Blues to the Cherries this morning.

In the wake of the deal being announced, he posted on Instagram to thank the Blues, his old team-mates and the fans for their support during his six years at Stamford Bridge. His message was accompanied by a photo of Ake brandishing the Europa League trophy.

Looking back to some great achievements during my six years at Chelsea. I would like to thank everyone at the club, my teammates for all they have done for me and of course most of all the fans for their amazing support over the years. Moving on to a next chapter now but grateful for all that I have learned here. Thank you to @keysportsmanagement #chelseafc #viimages #soccratesimages A post shared by Nathan Aké (@nathanake) on Jun 30, 2017 at 12:19am PDT

On Twitter, he was looking ahead to the future. He said he was happy to start a new challenge at Bournemouth and couldn’t wait to get started.