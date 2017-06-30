 Skip to main content
Nathan Ake Bournemouth

Nathan Ake reacts to his move from Chelsea to Bournemouth

Bournemouth’s new signing Nathan Ake has been giving his thoughts on his move to the Vitality Stadium and reflecting on his time at former club Chelsea on social media.

Ake, aged 22, completed his £20m move from the Blues to the Cherries this morning.

In the wake of the deal being announced, he posted on Instagram to thank the Blues, his old team-mates and the fans for their support during his six years at Stamford Bridge. His message was accompanied by a photo of Ake brandishing the Europa League trophy.

On Twitter, he was looking ahead to the future. He said he was happy to start a new challenge at Bournemouth and couldn’t wait to get started.

Related News

Ivan Perisic Man Utd

Man Utd set to miss out on Ivan Perisic deal

Chelsea’s farewell message to Nathan Ake

Arsenal make big bid for Dalbert Henrique

More Articles

Man Utd set to miss out on Ivan Perisic deal

Chelsea’s farewell message to Nathan Ake

Arsenal make big bid for Dalbert Henrique