Nathan Redmond and Nathaniel Chalobah face fitness tests ahead of European U21 Championship semi-final

England Under-21 pair Nathan Redmond and Nathaniel Chalobah are injury doubts for tomorrow’s European Under-21 Championship semi-final clash with Germany.

Both players were forced off with injuries during last Thursday’s victory over Poland in their final group game. The pair trained by themselves away from the group today and now face fitness tests tomorrow morning to find out whether they will be able to play a part for Aidy Boothroyd’s team.

Southampton winger Redmond failed to return to the pitch for the second-half against Poland due to an unknown injury, whole Chelsea midfielder Chalobah limped out of the game in the first-half with a groin problem.

They were replaced by substitutes Jacob Murphy, of Norwich City, and Will Hughes, of Derby County, who are on standby and most likely to come into the team if either player fails their fitness test.

England Under-21s face Germany Under-21s at 5pm BST in Tychy, Poland, on Tuesday evening.