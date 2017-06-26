Nemanja Matic tipped to join Man Utd this week

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic’s transfer to Manchester United could be completed this week, according to ESPN.

The Serbia international is set for a reunion with former Blues boss Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford – and the deal is said to be very close to completion.

Matic, aged 28, is tipped to see his move progress rapidly as both United and Chelsea seek to get some of their summer business done before their pre-season tours start in early July.

For the champions, that means pressing ahead with a deal to sign Monaco’s holding midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, while United want to have Matic in their ranks before they depart for the USA. The lack of encouragement they have received from Tottenham Hotspur in their enquiries about midfielder Eric Dier is cited as another reason why Mourinho wants the Matic deal done as quickly as possible.

Matic is in his second spell at Stamford Bridge having rejoined from Benfica in a £21m transfer in January 2014.