Newcastle and Liverpool in talks over Sheyi Ojo deal

Newcastle United have opened talks with Liverpool over a loan deal for winger Sheyi Ojo, according to The Chronicle.

Magpies boss Rafa Benitez is reportedly keen to strengthen his options in wide areas ahead of his club’s return to the Premier League.

The Spaniard is hoping to raid his former club to land England Under-20 international Ojo.

Newcastle are said to be hopeful of landing the Under-20 World Cup-winner with the offer of regular first-team action, but discussions are still at an early stage.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is keen for the left winger to go out on loan to pick up more playing time next season, but is said to be unconvinced that a switch to St James’ Park is the right one for Ojo.

Newcastle reportedly made an approach to sign Ojo on loan in January to bolster their Championship promotion push, but were knocked back at that stage.