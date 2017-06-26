Odds slashed on Harry Kane to Man Utd

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is a transfer target for Manchester United, according to the Sunday Mirror.

United boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly told the Old Trafford hierarchy to forget about any deal to bring wantaway Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club and instead focus their attention on landing England international Kane.

With the Red Devils reportedly considering a £100m move to sign Ronaldo, Mourinho has urged executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to instead invest the money in Kane, who finished last season as the Premier League’s top goalscorer and has 78 goals in 113 Premier League appearances to date.

Spurs are desperate to keep hold of their 23-year-old homegrown star, but a bid in the region of the fees being mentioned for Ronaldo would give chairman Daniel Levy some serious thinking to do.

The Daily Star reports that the bookies believe the deal is increasingly likely, with odds on Kane joining United slashed from 20/1 to 6/1.