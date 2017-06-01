Pep Guardiola prepares £50m bid for Virgil van Dijk to see off Chelsea and Liverpool’s interest

Manchester City are readying a £50m bid for Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk, according to The Times .

Coach Pep Guardiola is said to be plotting the big money bid to see off interest from rivals Chelsea and Liverpool in the Dutch defender.

Van Dijk, aged 25, will also be offered a bumper £180,000-a-week deal to convince him to make the move to the Etihad Stadium.

Over the course of a five-year contract that will reportedly be on the table, the transfer would cost City a total of £100m for the fee and Van Dijk’s salary.

The prospective move would Van Dijk would continue the work to rebuild Guardiola’s squad early in the summer transfer window ahead of a push for silverware in the 2017/18 campaign.

City have already spent £43.6m to sign attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva from Monaco and are on the verge of completing a £34.7m deal for Benfica goalkeeper Ederson.