Photo: Chelsea’s Eden Hazard heads out on crutches for a haircut

Being driven around by my family, so can keep my foot up. Good progress as I have managed a summer haircut! #recovery #cfc A post shared by Eden Hazard (@hazardeden_10) on Jun 21, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

Injured Chelsea star Eden Hazard has been hopping around on crutches in order to get his summer haircut.

The Belgium international is recovering after surgery on the serious ankle injury he suffered while training with his national team.

He revealed that he is being chauffeured by family members so that he can keep his leg elevated for as long as possible.

But it was down to Hazard and his crutches to negotiate his way into the barber’s chair.

