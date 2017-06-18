Photo: Former Chelsea captain John Terry plays another round of golf with Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce

A post shared by John Terry (@johnterry.26) on Jun 17, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

Speculation that former Chelsea skipper John Terry will join Championship side Aston Villa this summer have intensified after he played a second round of golf with Villans boss Steve Bruce.

Terry, aged 35, is leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of his contract this summer and has been linked with a host of clubs, including Villa .

At the time of those reports suggesting the former England captain might move to Villa Park, it was claimed that the veteran centre-back had played a round of golf with Villa manager Bruce in Portugal.

Photographic evidence shows he played another round with Bruce yesterday – plenty of time for the former Manchester United defender to sell his vision for the club.