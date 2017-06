Photo: Glass bottle flies past Spurs striker Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane was fortunate to escape serious injury after a glass bottle flew past him as he celebrated scoring an injury-time equaliser for England against Scotland this evening.

Kane struck late to tie the scoreline at 2-2 in a World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park.

But as Kane celebrated the goal with his team-mates, a near-empty booze bottle was thrown onto the pitch towards the England stars.

Fortunately, it landed on the turf without hitting anyone.