Photo: Liverpool man poses at lifeguard hut

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has been playing a spot of Baywatch on his summer holidays.
When the Belgium international saw a lifeguard hut bearing his squad number, 22, he could not resist posing alongside it for a picture.
He joked that, like the lifeguard, he was another 22 who was not on duty at the moment as he soaks up some rays on the beach ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.
Mignolet wrote on Twitter: “I had to take a picture of this one! #22 not on duty… #holiday.”
His tweet was accompanied by some suitably holiday-themed emojis.