Photo: Liverpool man poses at lifeguard hut

I had to take a picture of this one! #22 not on duty… #holiday ✌☀ pic.twitter.com/i1PtX3nodQ — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) June 13, 2017

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has been playing a spot of Baywatch on his summer holidays.

When the Belgium international saw a lifeguard hut bearing his squad number, 22, he could not resist posing alongside it for a picture.

He joked that, like the lifeguard, he was another 22 who was not on duty at the moment as he soaks up some rays on the beach ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

His tweet was accompanied by some suitably holiday-themed emojis.