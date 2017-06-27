 Skip to main content

Photo: Liverpool midfielder goes horse riding on holiday

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has been going back to his ranching roots during the summer break.

The 30-year-old Brazilian is no stranger to farm life and cattle herding thanks to his upbringing in the southern city of Dourados. He is back on his old stomping ground for a holiday and has taken the opportunity to get back the cowboy way of life during the close-season.

You can see Lucas riding a horse through a herd of cattle in the photo below.

Estância Valentina !!! Lugar abençoado 🙌🙌🙌 #brahman #quartodemilha

A post shared by Lucas Leiva (@leivalucas) on

Related News

Herbert Kratky / Shutterstock.com

Liverpool consider £50m Naby Keita bid

Photos: Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard on holiday in Miami

CosminIftode / Shutterstock.com

Liverpool approach Arsenal over Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain transfer

More Articles

Chelsea youngster shakes off injury to start for England U21s

Alvaro Morata’s wife follows Man Utd on Instagram

Arsenal want to keep Olivier Giroud, Lyon end interest