Photo: Liverpool midfielder goes horse riding on holiday
Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has been going back to his ranching roots during the summer break.
The 30-year-old Brazilian is no stranger to farm life and cattle herding thanks to his upbringing in the southern city of Dourados. He is back on his old stomping ground for a holiday and has taken the opportunity to get back the cowboy way of life during the close-season.
You can see Lucas riding a horse through a herd of cattle in the photo below.