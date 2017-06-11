Photo: Liverpool new boy Dominic Solanke wins FIFA U20 Golden Ball

Liverpool-bound Chelsea striker Dominic Solanke has been named as the best player of the tournament of the Under-20 World Cup.

Solanke was part of the side that beat Venezuela in today’s final to lift the cup.

After the final whistle he also received a personal honour as he picked up the FIFA Under-20 Golden Ball.

Fans of his new club Liverpool will be salivating at the though that previous winners of the honour include Paul Pogba, Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Diego Maradona.