Photo: Liverpool new boy Dominic Solanke wins FIFA U20 Golden Ball

Secure Liverpool move ✔️

Win FIFA U20 World Cup ✔️

Win FIFA U20 Golden Ball ✔️ Decent few weeks for @DomSolanke 👊 #U20WC pic.twitter.com/AMgGfDxWBp — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) June 11, 2017

Liverpool-bound Chelsea striker Dominic Solanke has been named as the best player of the tournament of the Under-20 World Cup.

Solanke was part of the side that beat Venezuela in today’s final to lift the cup.

After the final whistle he also received a personal honour as he picked up the FIFA Under-20 Golden Ball.

Fans of his new club Liverpool will be salivating at the though that previous winners of the honour include Paul Pogba, Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Diego Maradona.