Photo: Liverpool star takes helicopter ride over Grand Canyon

Sunset grand canyon helicopter tour!! #grandcanyon #hooverdam #lakemead #valleyoffire #vegas #sunset pic.twitter.com/p7fKUOAkzJ
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) June 20, 2017
Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet seems to be having a blast on his summer holidays.
The Belgium international has travelled to the USA for a break with his wife Jasmien.
He shared a selection of photos showing the couple spent yesterday on a helicopter tour of the Grand Canyon.
It was then back to their base in Las Vegas, and Mignolet also snapped a photo of Sin City from the sky upon their return.
The pair were celebrating their second wedding anniversary.
Throwback to this big party: 2 years married today, time flies when you are having fun! Congratulations @Jasmien_Claes #2yearsandcounting pic.twitter.com/3puz4JtWfb
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) June 20, 2017