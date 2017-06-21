Photo: Liverpool star takes helicopter ride over Grand Canyon

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet seems to be having a blast on his summer holidays.

The Belgium international has travelled to the USA for a break with his wife Jasmien.

He shared a selection of photos showing the couple spent yesterday on a helicopter tour of the Grand Canyon.

It was then back to their base in Las Vegas, and Mignolet also snapped a photo of Sin City from the sky upon their return.

The pair were celebrating their second wedding anniversary.