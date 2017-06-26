 Skip to main content

Photo: Man Utd centre-back shares wedding photo

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has taken to social media to share a photo from his wedding with his Twitter followers.

The England international and long-term partner Sam Cooke in Italy last Wednesday. Team-mates Phil Jones, Wayne Rooney and Luke Shaw, plus Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck, were among the guests for the ceremony at Lake Como.

Smalling today thanked the couple’s friends and family for making the day so special. He also gave a special thank you to the new Mrs Smalling.

