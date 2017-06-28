Photo: Man Utd signing hits the pub

Manchester United new boy Victor Lindelof has arrived on UK soil.

The Sweden international is currently in London to squeeze out the final few days of his summer holiday before he reports for duty at United’s Carrington training ground next month.

Lindelof, aged 22, was photographed enjoying a pint in the pub with his girlfriend Maja Nilsson.

HELLO LONDON ☔️ A post shared by Maja Nilsson (@majaenilsson) on Jun 27, 2017 at 5:31am PDT

Given that his fondness for tobacco is already well documented on social media, the former Benfica man might be getting an earful from United’s conditioning coaches when he links up with his new club.