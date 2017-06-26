Photo: Man Utd star hits the pool

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea seems to be enjoying his holiday.

After being involved with Spain on international duty until mid-June, De Gea has had to move quickly to get a proper break before he is due back at Carrington at the start of July.

He shared a photo of himself taking a dip in a swimming pool this evening.

If the accompanying tweet is anything to do by, he is in philosophical mood.

De Gea wrote: “Enjoy every moment.”