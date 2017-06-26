Photo: Man Utd star hits the pool
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea seems to be enjoying his holiday.
After being involved with Spain on international duty until mid-June, De Gea has had to move quickly to get a proper break before he is due back at Carrington at the start of July.
He shared a photo of himself taking a dip in a swimming pool this evening.
If the accompanying tweet is anything to do by, he is in philosophical mood.
De Gea wrote: “Enjoy every moment.”
Enjoy every moment ☀️😎 #summer pic.twitter.com/DkP3KxHCKu
— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) June 26, 2017