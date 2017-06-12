Photo: Man Utd starlet poses with his World Cup medal

Unbelievable feeling World Cup winner!! This squad is special pic.twitter.com/W1iOX4SKJ5 — Dean Henderson (@Deanoooo97) June 11, 2017

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has posed with the trophy and his medal after winning the Under-20 World Cup with England yesterday.

Henderson, aged 20, was on the bench for the 1-0 win over Venezuela in South Korea, with Newcastle United’s Freddie Woodman preferred between the sticks by manager Paul Simpson.

But Henderson was still delighted with his achievement.

Posting on his Twitter account, the young keeper wrote:

It was accompanied by a photo of him holding the cup and biting his winner’s medal.