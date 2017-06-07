Photo: Mohamed Salah poses with Liverpool shirts

A post shared by Ahmed Essam (@only1essam) on Jun 6, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

Roma winger Mohamed Salah has posed for a photo alongside two Liverpool shirts.

The Egypt international, who is currently on national team duty, has been linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks.

A couple of Egyptian Liverpool fans greeted him at the Burj El Arab Stadium, in Alexandria, with replica jerseys in hand. Salah agreed to have his photo taken alongside them.