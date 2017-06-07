Photo: Mohamed Salah poses with Liverpool shirts

Roma winger Mohamed Salah has posed for a photo alongside two Liverpool shirts.
The Egypt international, who is currently on national team duty, has been linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks.
A couple of Egyptian Liverpool fans greeted him at the Burj El Arab Stadium, in Alexandria, with replica jerseys in hand. Salah agreed to have his photo taken alongside them.
But the fans might end up disappointed, with reports today suggesting the Reds have turned their attention to Sporting Lisbon’s Gelson Martins.