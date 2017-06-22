Photo: Mohamed Salah signs his Liverpool contract

This is the moment Mohamed Salah officially committed to becoming a Liverpool player.

The Reds’ new signing can be seen putting pen to paper on his contract while decked out in an official club t-shirt in the photo above.

He is signing what the Merseyside club are only describing as a “long-term contract” – there is no official confirmation of the length of the deal, but it is thought to be a five-year deal running to June 2022 and worth £90,000-a-week.