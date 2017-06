Photo: Mohamed Salah visits Anfield

Liverpool’s new signing Mohamed Salah has made his first trip to Anfield since joining the club.

After finalising his £35m move to the Reds from Roma yesterday evening, the Egypt international visited his new club’s famous stadium this morning.

Salah took the opportunity to touch the iconic This Is Anfield sign at the end of the Reds’ swanky new tunnel.

You can also see in the background that plenty of work is being done to the stadium during the close season.