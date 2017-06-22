Photo: Mohamed Salah wearing Liverpool kit

Mohamed Salah has been photographed wearing a Liverpool kit after completed his transfer to the club.
The former Roma winger was officially announced as a Reds player this evening. He immediately donned the Merseyside club’s new 2017/18 home kit and posed for the club photographer.
Salah can be seen touching the new crest on the new jersey and sporting a big grin on his face, so it looks like he is pretty pleased to have finalised his £35m move to Anfield.
Mohamed at Melwood. 🔴#AnnouncedSalah pic.twitter.com/LGR96omjrf
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 22, 2017