Photo: Mohamed Salah’s agent arrives at Melwood

Roma winger Mohamed Salah’s agent has been pictured arriving at Liverpool’s Melwood training ground.

Ramy Abbas was photographed being driven into Melwood this afternoon in a black car with tinted rear windows. It would be no surprise if Salah was also in the car behind those tinted windows because it is unlikely that he would travel separately to his agent.

Egypt international Salah is expected to undergo a medical this afternoon before completing his £35m transfer.