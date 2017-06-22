Photo: Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool medical

Before completing his transfer to Liverpool this evening, Mohamed Salah first had to go through the formalities to put the finished touches to his move from Roma.

That included undergoing a medical. Salah arrived at Melwood earlier today to give the Reds’ medical team a chance to run the rule over him before the paperwork was signed.

You can see the Egyptian winger having his left knee inspected in the photo above. No major problems can have been detected because the deal is now done.