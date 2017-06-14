Photo: Spurs defender hits the pool

Time to recover!! 😁☀️🌴 pic.twitter.com/TQtP58Cs9e
— Kevin Wimmer (@kevinwimmer27) June 12, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Wimmer – or should that be Kevin Swimmer – has shared a photo of him hitting the pool on his summer holiday.
The Austrian centre-back, aged 24, was limited to just four Premier League appearances and eight games in all competitions last season, but was still ready for a rest of a long season of hard work on the training ground under the watchful eye of head coach Mauricio Pochettino.
Writing on Twitter, Wimmer said: “Time to recover.”