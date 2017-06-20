Photo: Spurs player pictured wearing Chelsea shirt

Tottenham Hotspur winger Georges-Kevin N’Koudou has risked feeling the wrath of the club’s supporters after being pictured wearing rivals Chelsea’s kit.

The 22-year-old donned the Blues’ training top and unwisely posed for a photo while wearing it.

N’Koudou, who failed to make an impression in his first season in the Premier League, revealed the jersey had been given to him by his former Marseille team-mate Michy Batshuayi.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “I’m wearing the shirt my friend @mbatshuayi gave me… NO disrespect here just old friendship sorry for not knowing.”

Whether Spurs fans are willing to accept that is another matter.