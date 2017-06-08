Photo: Spurs star arrives for his final game of the season

One last time this season 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/d7s5BZBGwW — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) June 8, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has shared a photo of him arriving for his final game of the 2016/17 season.

Before he gets to head to the beach for a well deserved rest after a long season with Spurs, Alderweireld is part of the Belgium squad that will face Estonia in a World Cup qualifier tomorrow evening.

He shared a photo on Twitter showing him stepping off a plane in Tallinn ahead of the match and announced that he was heading to a game for “one last time this season”.