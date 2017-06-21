Photo: Spurs star getting in shape for next season

Big season ahead ! pic.twitter.com/mOgiJ3GXCk — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) June 20, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has tweeted to indicate that he is already getting ready for the 2017/18.

The Belgium international posted a photo of his legs, seemingly while sitting on a weights bench in a gym. He use of stickers on the image indicates that he was indeed at the gym.

He wrote: “Big season ahead!”

His tweet was greeted by a raft of replies from Spurs fans either urging him to sign a new contract or concerned that his big season might be at another club.