Photo: Star Arsenal defender on his way to Russia

Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi has shared a photo showing him on his way to Russia for the Confederations Cup.

Mustafi is part of the Germany squad that will compete in the tournament. The World Cup holders go up against the holders of each of the FIFA confederations’ regional tournament winners – Mexico, Chile, Portugal, Cameroon, Austrlia and New Zealand – plus 2018 World Cup hosts Russia in the competition, which gets underway on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Gunners star has just completed his first season at the Emirates Stadium.