Photo: Tottenham’s Harry Kane and his family out on a boat
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane’s holiday is continuing – and it looks like he’s still having a blast.
Today the England international and his family went out on a boat trip.
Kane, his partner Kate and their six-month-old daughter Ivy Jane posed for a photo on the boat, with some very appealing water as their backdrop.
It looks like Kane will be sporting a good tan when he reports for pre-season at Spurs’ Hotspur Way training ground next month.
Boat day with the family. pic.twitter.com/wQPZTygSMa
— Harry Kane (@HKane) June 29, 2017