Photo: Tottenham’s Harry Kane and his family out on a boat

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane’s holiday is continuing – and it looks like he’s still having a blast.

Today the England international and his family went out on a boat trip.

Kane, his partner Kate and their six-month-old daughter Ivy Jane posed for a photo on the boat, with some very appealing water as their backdrop.

It looks like Kane will be sporting a good tan when he reports for pre-season at Spurs’ Hotspur Way training ground next month.