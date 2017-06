Photo: Victor Lindelof’s girlfriend Maja Nilsson hugs his Man Utd shirt

A post shared by Maja Nilsson (@majaenilsson) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

Victor Lindelof’s girlfriend has shared a photo showing her hugging the Manchester United new boy while he poses in his new team’s kit.

Maja Nilsson accompanied her partner to Manchester as he underwent a medical and finalised his transfer from Benfica this week.

And at the end of Lindelof’s post-signing photoshoot, she took the opportunity to get a snap of her own for Instagram.

Nilsson is seen cosying up to her boyfriend, who is decked out in United’s home shirt.