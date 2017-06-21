Photo: Arsenal 2017/18 home kit officially unveiled – Alexis Sanchez features

Arsenal have officially unveiled their new home kit for the 2017/18 season.

The Gunners this morning published a photo showing a host of players sporting the kit surrounded by supporters.

Of particular interest to the the north London club’s fans will be the presence of Alexis Sanchez. The Chile international is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract and has been linked with a transfer to Manchester City or Bayern Munich.

Petr Cech, Per Mertesacker, Mesut Ozil and Olivier Giroud also donned the new kit to pose for the photo.

Hector Bellerin – another player linked with a transfer – features in this video.